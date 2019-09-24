Meristem Llp Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding as Share Price Rose

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 11,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 28,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 17,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 1.41M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 211,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 968,552 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.24M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 25,513 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,825 are held by Cumberland Advisors Inc. Knott David M reported 1,400 shares. D L Carlson Gp accumulated 97,528 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Inc Limited holds 1.93% or 170,057 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt owns 50,481 shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 195,401 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs accumulated 3.77 million shares or 1.94% of the stock. 256,100 were reported by Falcon Edge L P. Fulton State Bank Na reported 127,319 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.84% or 204,659 shares. Amer Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 24,339 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Fincl stated it has 119,127 shares or 3.43% of all its holdings. Hartline Inv Corp accumulated 105,182 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.50 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,255 shares to 3,289 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).