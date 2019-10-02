Meristem Llp Has Trimmed Toro Co (TTC) Position by $657,954; As Logmein (LOGM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed by $3.47 Million Its Stake

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 615,072 shares traded or 30.09% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 21/03/2018 – TTC SUGAR TARGETS OVER HALF OF VIETNAM SUGAR MARKET SHARE

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 482,425 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp by 12,276 shares to 102,809 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 6.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 55.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,873 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 13,461 shares. Alyeska Grp Inc Limited Partnership reported 1.13M shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Grp holds 97,330 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 80,408 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Management owns 799,150 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 14,556 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,097 shares. Ruggie Capital reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 2,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 15 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.00 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00 billion and $327.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,057 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 39.35 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

