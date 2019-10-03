Meristem Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Barbara Oil Company Has Upped Holding by $378,400

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 64.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 11,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 28,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 17,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 5,873 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 2.63% stake. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 8,058 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,152 shares stake. Kistler holds 0.65% or 897 shares. Barton Management has invested 13.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green & Partners LP holds 4,000 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5.54 million shares. C V Starr & Communication reported 1,500 shares or 9.23% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors stated it has 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 35,030 are owned by Allstate. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 7,260 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group Incorporated stated it has 2.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. 73,848 were reported by Sky Invest Gru Limited. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 546,319 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Prns Ltd invested in 4.21% or 127,772 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt has 177,711 shares for 3.86% of their portfolio. 8,537 were reported by Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division. Rhenman & Prtn Asset stated it has 1,532 shares. 222,201 were reported by Stewart And Patten Limited Liability. Cannell Peter B And holds 922,780 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 94,569 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,100 shares. Harvey Cap stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Inv Retirement Gp has 2,150 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Lc has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).