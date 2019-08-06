Meridian (MRBK) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Springbok Capital Management Has Boosted United States Stl (Call) (X) Stake

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 22.MRBK’s profit would be $2.18M giving it 12.47 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 503 shares traded. Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased United States Stl Corp (Call) (X) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as United States Stl Corp (Call) (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 100,000 last quarter. United States Stl Corp (Call) now has $2.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 6.20 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: FIRST QUARTER WAS THE `LOW WATER MARK’ FOR US; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Robert J. Stevens Also Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) stake by 6,300 shares to 29,000 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc (Put) stake by 2,065 shares and now owns 1,000 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Meridian Bank provides commercial banking services and products for retail and commercial clients primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. The company has market cap of $108.66 million. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as shared national credit participation services.