Meridian (MRBK) EPS Estimated At $0.34; La-z-boy Has 1.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 22.MRBK’s profit would be $2.18M giving it 13.18 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. It closed at $17.93 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

La-z-boy Inc (LZB) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 72 decreased and sold equity positions in La-z-boy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 40.93 million shares, down from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding La-z-boy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 44.

Meridian Bank provides commercial banking services and products for retail and commercial clients primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. The company has market cap of $114.88 million. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages. It has a 12.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as shared national credit participation services.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Botty Investors Llc holds 5.96% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated for 604,435 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 298,152 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.98% invested in the company for 411,237 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 315,426 shares.