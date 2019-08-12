Meridian (MRBK) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Glenview Capital Management Trimmed Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 12.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 5.28 million shares with $89.31 million value, down from 6.04 million last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 2.46M shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 22.MRBK’s profit would be $2.18M giving it 13.11 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 2,440 shares traded. Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been the subject of recent news coverage.

Meridian Bank provides commercial banking services and products for retail and commercial clients primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. The company has market cap of $114.24 million. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as shared national credit participation services.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 398,021 shares to 4.92 million valued at $575.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 4.13 million shares and now owns 4.38M shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors invested in 0.01% or 12,020 shares. Wade G W holds 0.19% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 119,404 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr accumulated 48,010 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2,337 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.14M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,931 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Advisory Services Network Lc reported 1,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenview Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 5.28M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 11,046 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca owns 9.11 million shares. Synovus accumulated 220 shares.