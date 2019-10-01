Meridian (MRBK) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Miura Global Management Has Cut Servicenow (NOW) Stake By $6.85 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Miura Global Management Llc holds 125,000 shares with $34.32 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $46.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $250.2. About 1.37M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.37 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.28% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. MRBK’s profit would be $2.37M giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see -5.13% EPS growth. It closed at $17.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,620 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 38,887 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arrow Fin accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Glaxis Cap Management Lc holds 8,200 shares or 9.27% of its portfolio. Exchange Mgmt has invested 0.99% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 69,873 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Virtu Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 7,710 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Hwg LP holds 0.98% or 3,685 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 261,777 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Eulav Asset Management invested 1.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Capital LP has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 36 shares stake.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 19.40% above currents $250.2 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The company was reinitiated on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 21.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Stock losses accelerate, Dow now down 300 points after weakest manufacturing reading in 10 years – CNBC” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Slack Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 347.50 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.