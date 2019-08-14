Meridian (MRBK) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) SI Increased By 3.88%

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had an increase of 3.88% in short interest. ABR’s SI was 10.56M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.88% from 10.16 million shares previously. With 1.58M avg volume, 7 days are for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)’s short sellers to cover ABR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 1.04 million shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 22.MRBK’s profit would be $2.18 million giving it 13.03 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 61,513 shares traded or 1539.47% up from the average. Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 91,175 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 442,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Service accumulated 15,101 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp invested in 37,814 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 24,394 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 57,642 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 5,604 shares. Catalyst Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 101,683 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 19,354 shares. Punch & Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.41% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 368,868 shares. 26,013 are held by First Allied Advisory Ser. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability owns 51,109 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arbor Realty Trust has $14 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 2.85% above currents $12.64 stock price. Arbor Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, February 15. The stock of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 5.

More important recent Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arbor Realty Trust Inc 8.25 % Cum Red Pfd Registered Series A declares $0.5156 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 9.11 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Meridian Bank provides commercial banking services and products for retail and commercial clients primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. The company has market cap of $113.53 million. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as shared national credit participation services.

More notable recent Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Meridian Corporation Reports Net Income of $2.0 Million, or $0.31 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Meridian Corporation Provides Details to 10-Q Extension Filing – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Meridian Bank delays 1Q earnings report due to mortgage snafu – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meridian Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 30, 2018.