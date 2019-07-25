Meridian (MRBK) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (WBAI) Shorts Decreased By 0.62%

Analysts expect Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 22.MRBK’s profit would be $2.18M giving it 12.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Meridian Corporation’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 121 shares traded. Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI) had a decrease of 0.62% in short interest. WBAI’s SI was 2.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.62% from 2.57M shares previously. With 76,500 avg volume, 33 days are for 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI)’s short sellers to cover WBAI’s short positions. The SI to 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 16.67%. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 154,613 shares traded or 415.12% up from the average. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) has declined 35.11% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WBAI News: 06/03/2018 – 500.COM – DEAL UNDER WHICH CO, CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO COOPERATE TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL CHANNELS TO SELL SPORTS LOTTERY TICKETS; 02/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Framework Agreement in Respect of the Purchase of Sports Lottery Terminals; 06/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – UNDER FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT, SPORTS LOTTERY CENTER WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT TO PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.73 (US$0.33); 17/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – TIANJIN SPORTS LOTTERY CENTER SHALL SUPPORT CO TO ASSIST IN DEVELOPING PHYSICAL SALES CHANNELS IN TIANJIN; 18/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – OPERATION PERIOD IS THREE YEARS STARTING FROM DATE OF AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 500.com Entered into Framework Agreement with the China Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 18/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Cooperation Agreement with the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau Sports Lottery Administration Center to Deve; 06/03/2018 – 500.com Entered Into Framework Agreement With the China Sports Lottery Admin Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 10/05/2018 – 500.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 15c

More notable recent Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Meridian Corporation Provides Details to 10-Q Extension Filing – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Randy J. McGarry Joins Meridian Bank as CIO – PR Newswire” published on October 22, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Meridian Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results – PR Newswire” on January 30, 2018. More interesting news about Meridian Corporation (NASDAQ:MRBK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Meridian Bank hires SBA Lending Team – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meridian Bank Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stock and Application to List on Nasdaq – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2017.

Meridian Bank provides commercial banking services and products for retail and commercial clients primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. The company has market cap of $109.56 million. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages. It has a 12.39 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as shared national credit participation services.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $468.87 million. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.