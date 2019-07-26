Meridian Management Co Upped Facebook (FB) Holding by $304,112 as Shares Rose; Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Valuation Rose While Stralem & Co Decreased Position by $853,990

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 10,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,035 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 2.13 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.2. About 17.89 million shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Schakowsky leads DCCP members on letter to FTC regarding Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 11/05/2018 – It would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material, Cheddar reports; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook to make privacy settings less difficult to use; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: More Questions About Bias; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virtual Reality Training Is Going Mainstream – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Users Are Clicking More Ads – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Snap Stock Rips on Earnings â€” How High Can It Go? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IAU, EWCO: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Invest Counsel holds 26,727 shares. 1.50M are held by Raymond James And Associate. Js Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 202,000 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 534,079 shares. Chatham Capital Gp accumulated 1,225 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 2.08% or 22,998 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor owns 1.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,860 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company accumulated 49,468 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Australia-based Amp Cap has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Int Sarl has 0.74% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Of Vermont invested in 44,023 shares. 91,100 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp owns 602,597 shares. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership holds 1,255 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,050 shares to 77,395 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime.