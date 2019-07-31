Meridian Management Co Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Increased by $304,112 as Market Valuation Rose; Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holder Putnam Investments Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 33,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.95M, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 913,692 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new dating service. “This is going to be for building real long-term relationships,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, “not just for hookups.” #F8; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter; 20/03/2018 – Christina Anagnos: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 17/05/2018 – Top proxy adviser ISS recommends Facebook investors withhold support from 5 directors, including CEO Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL REVIEW PLATFORM, INVESTIGATE ALL APPS; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 39,374 shares to 126,927 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 381,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).