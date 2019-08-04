Meridian Management Co Stake in Eog Res (EOG) Upped by $427,500 as Market Valuation Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Holding

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 14,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 132,799 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 147,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 28,085 shares to 249,842 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 22,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).