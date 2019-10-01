Meridian Management Co Raised Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $779,100; Valuation Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stock Price Declined While Cabot-Wellington Has Decreased Position

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 270,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 362,606 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33M, down from 632,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 6.04M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,956 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 1.70 million shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 50,101 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 255,219 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 845,976 shares. Hartford Inv invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). S&Co Inc has 65,470 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,350 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 9,899 shares stake. 1.80 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Rampart Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,634 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W And Co Ny has 0.01% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 401,490 were reported by Prudential. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 17,109 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 50,304 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DINGES DAN O bought $326,723 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on Friday, August 16. DELANEY PETER B bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

