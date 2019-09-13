Meridian Management Co Increased Stake in Fedex (FDX); Millennium Management Has Cut F M C (Put) (FMC) Position by $7.26 Million; Stock Price Rose

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,951 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 13,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 1.49 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 09/05/2018 – North Dakota’s Bob Rost, ‘One of a Kind’, Named America’s Favorite Crossing Guard; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (Put) (FMC) by 90.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 87,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $747,000, down from 96,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 893,876 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 09/03/2018 – PELAMBRES UNION REJECTS ANTOFAGASTA WAGE OFFER IN CHILE: FMC; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: FMC Issues Information Demands in Detention & Demurrage Investigation; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 28.11 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 3.52 million shares to 4.83 million shares, valued at $63.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 417,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call).

