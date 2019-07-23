Meridian Management Co Increased Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) as Market Valuation Declined; As Unilever Plc Spons Adr (UL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Stake

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Spons Adr (UL) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 10,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,772 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41M, up from 83,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 377,065 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 1.85 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff has 1.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Davis R M Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,142 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gagnon Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 17,501 were accumulated by Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.38% or 9.53M shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 2.06% or 27,581 shares. Argent Tru Comm accumulated 14,560 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 900,020 shares. 9,670 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 515 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,336 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 20,983 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,814 shares to 1,224 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishs Usd Invt Grd Bd Etf (CRED) by 9,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,848 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Many Global Investors Fail – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Bill Nygren and Win Murray Taking GuruFocus Reader Questions – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals? – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Venezuela’s Guaido pledges to protect Chevron assets if Trump does not renew license – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.