Meridian Management Co Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $303,492; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Price Declined, Swedbank Has Lifted by $10.21 Million Its Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 217,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.42 million, up from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 285,967 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 10,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 102,836 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, up from 91,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.83 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. It is down 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 19% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Michelle Moore, head of digital banking at Bank of America

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 94,322 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $72.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG) by 939,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,439 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Limited Liability invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 70,906 shares. Narwhal Mgmt reported 65,860 shares stake. Acadian Asset Ltd invested in 1.49 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 0.32% stake. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 366,996 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.13% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mai Mngmt reported 51,716 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Security National Tru has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Argi Inv Llc accumulated 19,503 shares. 2.40 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp. Veritable LP has invested 0.03% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).