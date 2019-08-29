Meridian Management Co Holds Stake in Eog Res (EOG); Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Holding Boosted by Waters Parkerson & Company

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 181,332 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.48. About 3.34 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Llc accumulated 0.11% or 1.38 million shares. Uss Management Ltd holds 1.34 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 93,461 shares. Metropolitan Life Company has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Macquarie Group Incorporated invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt holds 161,935 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha stated it has 137,259 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 398 shares. Glynn Ltd Liability has 10,140 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 78,097 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 12,580 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 454 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares to 82,978 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,557 shares to 73,123 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intlf by 103,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,040 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TowerJazz Announces its Annual Technical Global Symposium to be held in China, Japan and the US – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tower Semi +11% on beats, expansion plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.