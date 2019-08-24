Meridian Management Co Holds Position in Facebook (FB); As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Saturna Capital Lifted by $562,116 Its Stake

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Steudle pleads guilty to discreditable conduct for Facebook comments; 08/05/2018 – Tinder-owner Match plays down Facebook threat, revenue surges 36.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is still suffering from the fallout related to Cambridge Analytica; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Shuffles Lobbying Office, Replaces Erin Egan with Kevin Martin as head of US Policy. Story; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 672,697 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.04M, up from 668,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated owns 29,426 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 37,617 shares. Cypress Management Lc (Wy) stated it has 4,070 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Sol Capital stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Golub Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 20,003 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc Ny accumulated 110,189 shares. Artemis Invest Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 171,761 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc has 3.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Casualty Company stated it has 25,000 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 77,546 shares. Montag Caldwell Lc has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Markel invested in 1.43% or 610,800 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,179 shares, and cut its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 45,955 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Seatown Pte Limited holds 194,151 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.77% or 53,691 shares. 16,310 are held by Great Lakes Llc. Channing Capital Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth Tru accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 17,300 shares. Coldstream Cap invested in 0.13% or 8,687 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prtn Ltd Company reported 3,158 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,058 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,954 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Trust Co reported 29,763 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 2,013 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares to 11,636 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).