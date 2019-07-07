Meridian Management Co Holds Position in Eog Res (EOG); Shell Asset Management Co Cut Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $796,824

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.39M shares traded or 49.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 18,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,126 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 59,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 2.10 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 115 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has 7,345 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 20,460 shares stake. Bp Plc holds 60,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 698,897 shares. Invesco holds 1.21M shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,762 shares. 1,732 were accumulated by Architects. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.33% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Schroder Inv Management Gru owns 24,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,253 shares. Citigroup invested in 290,173 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt owns 3,738 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Harvey holds 7,460 shares.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares to 11,636 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $732,069 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 861,389 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 1.04 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 58 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 73,194 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 526,383 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 412,341 shares. Beach Point Mgmt Limited Partnership has 3.72% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 353,495 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability stated it has 51,415 shares. 42,316 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.07% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Schroder Mngmt Grp owns 672,226 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 14,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Highbridge Capital holds 0.08% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 60,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).