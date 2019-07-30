Meridian Management Co Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Increased; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dearborn Partners Cut Its Stake by $353,364

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 5,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,308 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 10,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 16.53M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Files for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S also sold $1.47M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,811 shares to 185,867 shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $542.66 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.