Meridian Management Co Has Raised Position in Facebook (FB); Icf International (ICFI) Stake Has Lifted by Falcon Point Capital Llc

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Icf International (ICFI) by 150.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 19,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Icf International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 158,481 shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 04/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on Facebook data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axon Capital LP owns 50,500 shares or 17.68% of their US portfolio. Barnett & Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diamond Hill Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wildcat Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.11% or 42,053 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hayek Kallen Inv Management reported 1,350 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 3,504 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 24,163 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt holds 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 18,012 shares. California-based Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.21M were reported by Hound Llc. Strategic Financial owns 24,758 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,561 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 94,915 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 877 shares. Lpl Finance Llc has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Prudential Financial stated it has 6,670 shares. Synovus Fincl has 0.02% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Seizert Cap Llc reported 17,088 shares. 42,124 are owned by Invesco. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 10,393 shares. Systematic Mgmt Lp holds 0.9% or 346,966 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 930,115 shares. The New York-based Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.41% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership owns 295,184 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 11,101 shares. 372,262 were accumulated by State Street Corporation.