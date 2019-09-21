Meridian Management Co Has Raised Its Holding in Albemarle (ALB) by $779,100; As Bce (BCE) Stock Rose, Community Bank Boosted Position by $478,800

Community Bank increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 372.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614,000, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 688,213 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 11,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 31,956 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 20,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 2.09 million shares traded or 46.86% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Baillie Gifford & Com holds 0.2% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,765 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.13% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Innovations Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Rampart Mngmt Co accumulated 5,468 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 465,857 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 101,121 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Mgmt Va owns 194,480 shares or 3.78% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Company invested in 7,084 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 6,999 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.03% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 345,706 shares.

