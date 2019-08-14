Meridian Management Co Has Increased Facebook (FB) Holding by $304,112; Venbio Select Advisor Lowered Its Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.43 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.15. About 1.31 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q EXONDYS 51 REV. $64.6M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Trust Crisis: Americans Say It Has Harmed Democracy, Only 1 in 4 Believe Positive Development for Society, According; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S CONTE PLEDGES HELPING BANK VICTIMS A PRIORITY:FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS THERE HAS NOT BEEN DRAMATIC FALLOFF IN FACEBOOK USAGE SINCE PRIVACY SCANDAL BROKE; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08 million and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 2.70M shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $39.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 129,690 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 36 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 24,358 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.47% or 845,168 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 30,031 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 32 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,168 were accumulated by Stanley. Appleton Prns Ma has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,883 shares stake. Korea Invest holds 40,700 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% or 82,881 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pitcairn Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,019 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe stated it has 2,842 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 164,305 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares to 442,853 shares, valued at $23.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,636 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).