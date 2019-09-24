Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Its Albemarle (ALB) Position; Capital Returns Management Lifted By $2.20 Million Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding

Capital Returns Management Llc increased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 17.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Returns Management Llc acquired 37,300 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Capital Returns Management Llc holds 247,050 shares with $14.74 million value, up from 209,750 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 100,637 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – JON COLELLO NAMED PRESIDENT NORTH AMERICA, JAN EKBERG TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT EMEA, LES LOH PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT ASIA; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Gies College of Business Establishes the AXIS Risk Management Academy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 08/05/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – WILL NOW ORGANIZE AROUND 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS – NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, ASIA, GLOBAL MARKETS

Meridian Management Co increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 53.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Meridian Management Co acquired 11,130 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Meridian Management Co holds 31,956 shares with $2.25 million value, up from 20,826 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 366,669 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 6.84 million shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com owns 27,950 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 28,426 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Primecap Mgmt Co Ca reported 5.78 million shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 90,336 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 10,513 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Agf Investments reported 12,490 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 4,729 shares. Hartford holds 0.02% or 11,505 shares. 16,801 were reported by Synovus Financial. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% or 4,454 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech stated it has 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Macquarie Group invested in 52,882 shares. 369,742 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Have Dropped 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle’s Dividend Growth Is Fueled By Its Lithium Expansion Plans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Albemarle Struggles as Lithium Prices Continue to Fall – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Albemarle Corporation to Attend S&P Global Platts Battery Metals Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 1,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.63’s average target is 35.49% above currents $67.63 stock price. Albemarle had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by Bank of America. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of ALB in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 23 investors sold AXS shares while 71 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.71 million shares or 12.33% more from 66.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General holds 1.67% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 295,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com owns 3,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap Limited holds 25,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fund Management Sa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.71 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 213,444 shares. Sei Company holds 0.09% or 457,293 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Art Lc reported 5,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 150,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ims Cap reported 3,800 shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0.01% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). Assetmark has 0% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) for 627,361 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7500 highest and $59 lowest target. $72’s average target is 8.12% above currents $66.59 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, September 9. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. Buckingham Research upgraded the shares of AXS in report on Friday, July 19 to “Buy” rating.