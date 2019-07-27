Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Holding in Eog Res (EOG) by $427,500 as Share Value Declined; Nuwave Investment Management Increases Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 1030.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,320 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74 million shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,471 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares to 105 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Public Limited Company by 2,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).