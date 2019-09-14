Meridian Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,003 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.