Meridian Management Co Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB); Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 31.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa analyzed 20,280 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 63,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $184.51. About 18.04 million shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,969 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc owns 101,889 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,896 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Counsel Incorporated has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Petrus Trust Com Lta holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 16,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.23% or 861,507 shares. Meristem Family Wealth reported 3,313 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Limited has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raymond James Ser Incorporated owns 1.05M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Strategic Serv reported 0.04% stake. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 2.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yorktown Rech Inc owns 11,000 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 6,599 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc holds 1,492 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.89 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc holds 4.86M shares. Polar Asset Partners Inc holds 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 227,000 shares. Route One LP holds 6.22% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Cap has 2.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 51,266 shares. Harvey invested in 0.72% or 9,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc reported 6,663 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 2,986 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 0.2% or 95,800 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability Com has 75,495 shares. Hilton Ltd Liability Com holds 10,804 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 390 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,931 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 1.06% or 50,847 shares.

