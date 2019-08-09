Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Valuation Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Holding; As South Jersey Inds (SJI) Share Value Rose, Holder Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 45,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The hedge fund held 107,579 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 62,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 44,132 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE SEES NO EFFECT ON FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to Fully Reinvest Savings Back Into the Business; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Exits Sky; 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Reckitt Benckiser; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Names Lourdes G. Weltzien Executive VP, Life Science

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 61,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The hedge fund held 326,926 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 388,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 40,001 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Anderson James M., worth $56,855 on Thursday, May 16. PHILLIPS DAVID had bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015.

