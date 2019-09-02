Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $555,135; Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined While Palisade Capital Management Trimmed Position

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 20,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 35,797 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 56,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 983,397 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 32,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.84 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 124,699 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 30/05/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC -; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Hackensack Meridian Health, NJ’s Series 2018 Bonds ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Sunworks to Complete Solar Roof Mount and Carport Installation for Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Rev $209M-$214M; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – EACH OF 2 BUSINESS UNITS WILL NOW HAVE A CONSOLIDATED SALES AND MARKETING TEAM; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $493.61M for 19.50 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Canopy Growth Gives Constellation Brands Another Loss – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). National Asset Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 43,957 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa. Bridgewater Assoc LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 786,594 shares. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.35% or 23,460 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa accumulated 26,042 shares or 0.51% of the stock. 10,138 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 184,252 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,639 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Assocs has 0.37% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regions accumulated 2,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jackson Square Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 2.16% or 2.25M shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Inc has 0.67% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 10,150 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 10,534 shares to 69,593 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 23,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 510,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/9/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Affimed Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 55.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.2 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $3.85M for 25.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,391 shares to 6,906 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. PHILLIPS DAVID had bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015. Shares for $56,855 were bought by Anderson James M..