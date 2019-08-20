Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Share Price Rose While Invesco LTD Decreased Position by $10.22 Million; Pittenger & Anderson Maintains Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM)

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 55.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 600,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 487,891 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 115,536 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 21/05/2018 – INDIA’S PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS – MARCH QTR LOSS 80.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 92.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Services; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 15/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic Explore Partnership To Enhance Behavioral Health in Tri-State Area; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Meridian Onecap Limited Partnership, Series 2016-1 Class A Notes Following The Second Global Series 2016-1 Amendment

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L (TSM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 11,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 172,535 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 161,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 3.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zafgen Announces Agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intellia Therapeutics to Present at August Healthcare Investor Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aptevo Therapeutics Reports Continued Progress In APVO210 and APVO436 Clinical Trials – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP owns 109,666 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 20,600 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,839 shares. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Parkside Finance Bancorporation And accumulated 173 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 57,053 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.38% or 565,381 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 14,583 shares. Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Blackrock holds 0% or 6.32M shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 27,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27,414 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The. Sei Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 1.03M shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 389,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. The insider PHILLIPS DAVID bought 5,000 shares worth $57,015. Anderson James M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $56,855 on Thursday, May 16.