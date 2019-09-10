Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Position Has Boosted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp; Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 8,452 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 29/05/2018 – Aircastle Assigned a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- by Fitch Ratings

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 90.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 696,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76 million, up from 765,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 8,992 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $209 MLN TO $214 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: WellCare to buy Meridian for $2.5 billion, boosting its Medicaid membership; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 09/05/2018 – FORD: PARTS SHORTAGES RESULTING FROM FIRE AT MERIDIAN PLANT; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Gov. Murphy and Key Lawmakers; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds DFDS; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy: April Retail Sales Volume Down 0.6% From April 2017; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience New Structure Consists of Two Business Units, Diagnostics and Life Science

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 142,950 shares to 194,360 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 294,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $136,386 activity. Rice John McCune Jr. bought $22,516 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Friday, May 10 PHILLIPS DAVID bought $57,015 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust & holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 173 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 10,717 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 8,960 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability reported 3,867 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 17,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% or 62,926 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 32,457 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 40,349 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc accumulated 98,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 28,849 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 90,010 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 469,006 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Limited owns 0.08% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 156,001 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 16,780 shares. 30,000 are held by Yorktown And Research Co. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 558,671 shares. 353,233 are owned by Sei Invests Communications. Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Advsrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 343,014 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc has 41,217 shares. Diamond Hill Capital has 2.44 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 90,922 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0% or 692,198 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 1.81M shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 141,456 shares. Blair William Il owns 0.01% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 43,308 shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $37.20M for 11.33 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.