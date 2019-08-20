Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Reaches $9.84 Yearly Low; Shorts at Cps Technologies (CPSH) Lowered By 65.22%

Cps Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH) had a decrease of 65.22% in short interest. CPSH’s SI was 2,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 65.22% from 6,900 shares previously. With 17,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Cps Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s short sellers to cover CPSH’s short positions. The SI to Cps Technologies Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.0149 during the last trading session, reaching $1.005. About 1,424 shares traded. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has declined 34.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSH News: 23/05/2018 CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Sales and Marketing Team Expansion

The stock of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.95 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.84 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $420.28 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $8.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $37.83M less. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 41,807 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 13/05/2018 – Variety: South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-La Mer Tapped to Direct Cassian Elwes-Produced `Meridian’; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 72c; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Go; 22/05/2018 – Sunworks to Complete Solar Roof Mount and Carport Installation for Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments

More notable recent CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification Nasdaq:CPSH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive CPS Technologies’s (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price Down By 44%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP/DE For: Jun 29 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and gas and oil markets. The company has market cap of $13.27 million. The Company’s products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold CPS Technologies Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 390,610 shares or 173.61% more from 142,760 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 6,341 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0% in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 121,991 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5,620 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,118 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH). Northern Trust owns 12,228 shares.

More notable recent Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cancer Genetics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Strategic Business Update – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen and Invitae Announce Availability of Rapid Results in Genetic Testing Program for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to Improve Speed of Diagnosis for Patients – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meridian Bioscience Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Deere, Baxter & More – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Simulations Plus Stock Soared 35.9% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Legal And General Pcl invested in 0% or 110,426 shares. 47,598 were accumulated by Aperio Gru. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 16,229 shares. Fmr invested in 1,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 164,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.38% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 181,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mgmt L P accumulated 0.69% or 1.15 million shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 5,262 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 98,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $420.28 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.