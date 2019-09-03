Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) Reaches $9.14 52 Week Low; Dsam Partners Llp Cut By $26.67 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Dsam Partners Llp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 72.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Dsam Partners Llp holds 34,900 shares with $10.02M value, down from 128,158 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $63.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $256.86. About 285,738 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

The stock of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.59 target or 6.00% below today’s $9.14 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $391.23 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $8.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $23.47M less. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 67,629 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIVO); 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJ EPS $0.69 & $0.72; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – APRIL 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 123% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 72c; 09/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Co-CEO Robert C. Garrett Plays Key Role at National Innovation Conference; 21/03/2018 – Meridian Bioscience’s Jack Kenny Will Act as the Executive Vice Pres of the Diagnostics Business Unit, in Addition to His Role as CEO; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Expects to Close Deal in 2Q; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOAN FACILITIES

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 36.93% above currents $256.86 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Dsam Partners Llp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 35,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Alteryx Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,165 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,666 shares. Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 74,937 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,705 shares. American Int Group Inc invested in 31,504 shares. Carroll Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 3 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested in 19,062 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 702,272 shares. Bluemountain Llc invested in 40,349 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 31,208 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 14,583 shares. Prudential Inc owns 80,885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 555,974 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 17,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $391.23 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. $22,516 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was bought by Rice John McCune Jr.. 5,000 Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares with value of $57,015 were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID. Anderson James M. bought $56,855 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience has $1100 highest and $900 lowest target. $10’s average target is 9.41% above currents $9.14 stock price. Meridian Bioscience had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1100 target. The stock of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) earned “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1.