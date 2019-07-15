Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) EPS Estimated At $0.10; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Sentiment Is 1.49

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 109 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 73 sold and decreased positions in Brooks Automation Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 72.94 million shares, up from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $0.10 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VIVO’s profit would be $4.26M giving it 27.98 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 124,356 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Meridian Bioscience 2Q Rev $56.5M; 06/04/2018 – Access ldaho’s OnTheGo Helps City of Meridian Police Collect Funds for K9 Unit; 26/04/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC VIVO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $209 MLN TO $214 MLN; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – EACH OF 2 BUSINESS UNITS WILL NOW HAVE A CONSOLIDATED SALES AND MARKETING TEAM; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 55.07 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 65.22% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $11.54M for 61.27 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 172,813 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Adj EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M

Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. for 700,377 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 1.19 million shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 210,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 1.62% in the stock. Df Dent & Co Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.69 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0% or 1,041 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 27,367 shares. 108,235 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 164,108 shares. 134,000 were reported by Teton Advisors Incorporated. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Limited Liability has invested 0% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Sei Communications invested in 0% or 13,850 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,302 shares. Piedmont holds 10,717 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 164,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc accumulated 0% or 93,309 shares. Bridgeway holds 34,000 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,386 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by PHILLIPS DAVID, worth $57,015. Rice John McCune Jr. bought $22,516 worth of stock. Shares for $56,855 were bought by Anderson James M..

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $477.23 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.