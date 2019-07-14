Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) EPS Estimated At $0.10; American Express Co (AXP)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $0.10 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. VIVO’s profit would be $4.26 million giving it 28.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Meridian Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 198,365 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 19.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 02/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Workforce Development Council to Meet in Meridian April 5; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Go; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO. TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Exits Sky; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 29/03/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – SENTIENT HAS AGREED TO EXTEND NON-ARM’S LENGTH LOAN FACILITIES BY 5 MONTHS TO MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 25/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Closes Sale of Waste Assets and Transitions to Attis Industries

American Express Co (AXP) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 458 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 477 sold and trimmed equity positions in American Express Co. The institutional investors in our database now own: 680.70 million shares, down from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Express Co in top ten holdings was flat from 39 to 39 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 438 Increased: 328 New Position: 130.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Express Company (AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 8.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company for 151.61 million shares. Troy Asset Management Ltd owns 1.53 million shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has 7.23% invested in the company for 9.37 million shares. The California-based Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has invested 6.92% in the stock. Theleme Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $106.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $488.95 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 17.92 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 6.32 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 1.46M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 93,309 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 15,900 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 20,578 shares. Sei holds 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 13,850 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 65,580 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Prudential Public Limited Company has 1.04 million shares. 62,606 are owned by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. 76,180 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 19,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 423,048 shares. Natixis L P invested 0.02% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 4,404 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meridian Bioscience had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray.