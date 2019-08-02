Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) and Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Comparison side by side

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) compete with each other in the Diagnostic Substances sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience Inc. 14 2.48 N/A 0.62 19.31 Quotient Limited 9 26.30 N/A -1.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 10.9% Quotient Limited 0.00% 0% -64.5%

Volatility and Risk

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Competitively, Quotient Limited is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Quotient Limited’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quotient Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Quotient Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Meridian Bioscience Inc. is $10, with potential downside of -15.33%. Competitively the average price target of Quotient Limited is $13.5, which is potential 19.89% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Quotient Limited appears more favorable than Meridian Bioscience Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares and 72.4% of Quotient Limited shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Quotient Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bioscience Inc. 3.73% 1.44% 1.19% -25.82% -21.64% -31.16% Quotient Limited -1.58% 16.3% 32% 32.17% 40.8% 72.55%

For the past year Meridian Bioscience Inc. has -31.16% weaker performance while Quotient Limited has 72.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Quotient Limited.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.