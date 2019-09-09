Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Diagnostic Substances company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has 95.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 68.89% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.74% of all Diagnostic Substances companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.50% 10.90% Industry Average 22.63% 14.10% 13.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience Inc. N/A 13 19.31 Industry Average 67.14M 296.63M 40.79

Meridian Bioscience Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.85

With consensus price target of $10, Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a potential upside of 6.16%. As a group, Diagnostic Substances companies have a potential upside of 86.86%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Meridian Bioscience Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Meridian Bioscience Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bioscience Inc. 3.73% 1.44% 1.19% -25.82% -21.64% -31.16% Industry Average 2.45% 13.15% 18.14% 22.26% 24.65% 43.37%

For the past year Meridian Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Meridian Bioscience Inc. are 6 and 4.3. Competitively, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s competitors have 5.13 and 4.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.29 shows that Meridian Bioscience Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.28 which is 27.91% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s competitors beat Meridian Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.