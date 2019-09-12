Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Shares Rose While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted by $598,400 Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 2,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 8,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 10.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba founder Jack Ma says friction between U.S. and China to be expected

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 241.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 35,200 shares as the company's stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 49,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 63,363 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,700 shares to 504,460 shares, valued at $87.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bancfirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP holds 38,329 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 44,271 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Castine Cap Management Limited Com holds 476,862 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Prudential invested in 0% or 10,531 shares. D E Shaw & reported 376,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Maltese Llc has invested 0.22% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 56,437 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 173,180 shares. Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 7,390 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 31,120 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 16,025 shares.