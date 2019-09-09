Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) Stock Value Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Lowered Holding by $698,666

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (BXMT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 20,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 348,037 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 368,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 540,781 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 115,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 930,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.16M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 67,635 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company; 28/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MINING SE – HAS BEEN IN RECENT DISCUSSIONS WITH SENTIENT EQUITY PARTNERS ABOUT POTENTIAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Services; 16/04/2018 – The Memorial Sloan Kettering – Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees and Byproducts; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations to Attend and Present at Premier Biomass Processing Conference; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.29 million for 14.85 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Ab accumulated 0% or 3,175 shares. 7,238 are owned by Argi Inv Ser Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 111,961 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 10,858 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.01% or 20,860 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,574 shares stake. 105,860 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 3,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.08% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Jane Street Grp Inc owns 12,929 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EBSB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl has 14,819 shares. 50,567 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 46,600 shares. Banc Funds Ltd reported 245,001 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). White Pine Capital Ltd Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 53,363 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). 15,275 are owned by Citigroup. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 46,464 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 11,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 293,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nbw Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 102,847 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited accumulated 0.01% or 59,076 shares.

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.48 million for 14.41 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 81,545 shares to 166,985 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 81,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA).