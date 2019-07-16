Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Holder Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Decreased Its Holding by $799,575; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Holding by $781,425

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 740,883 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 53,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 134,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 115,975 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 9.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Industries To Acquire A Transactional Virtual Currency Company; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – MERIDIAN’S FEBRUARY 2018 MONTHLY TOTAL INFLOWS WERE 148% OF HISTORICAL AVERAGE; 12/03/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN FEBRUARY 2018 DECREASED BY 12.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient-Meridian; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Accruent Announces Meridian Enhancements Including First Cloud-Based ALIM Solution; 07/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan-Kettering to form cancer-centers joint venture; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,378 shares to 17,544 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,781 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Kaufman Ian sold $67,302 worth of stock or 932 shares. 2,003 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $144,641 were sold by Brackenridge Alexander. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of stock or 1,381 shares. $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8. Fenster Scott sold $34,301 worth of stock. Shares for $49,610 were sold by Garechana Robert.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks In (NYSE:ITW) by 130,611 shares to 582,582 shares, valued at $83.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 28,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. EBSB’s profit will be $16.59M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.