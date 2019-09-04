Meridian Bancorp (MARYLAND) (EBSB) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; Last Week Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) Coverage

Meridian Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND) (NASDAQ:EBSB) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:EBSB) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Meridian Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s current price of $17.35 translates into 0.40% yield. Meridian Bancorp Inc (MARYLAND)’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 57,440 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 14/05/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN APRIL 2018 DECREASED BY 0.6% COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Hackensack Meridian Hlth, NJ Bnd Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – CAFC: MERIDIAN ENGINEERING COMPANY v. US [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1584 – 2018-03-20; 24/04/2018 – Compass Health Systems Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotic Automation to Improve Revenue Cycle Management Efficien; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 24/04/2018 – Compass Health Systems Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotic Automation to Improve Revenue Cycle Management Efficiency; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT

Among 3 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amedisys has $145 highest and $120 lowest target. $138’s average target is 6.60% above currents $129.46 stock price. Amedisys had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Raymond James. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. See Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Meridian Bancorp, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 33.29 million shares or 0.66% more from 33.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% or 81,389 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 725 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 184,611 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 84,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa has 0.01% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). The California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). State Street invested in 0% or 1.06 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Company holds 14,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 33,313 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) or 46,600 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 57,299 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 0% or 19,657 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,019 shares.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 74% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $925.15 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.46. About 156,659 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 34.33 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.