Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

We are comparing Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.45 N/A 1.15 15.89 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 4.21 N/A 0.79 24.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that Meridian Bancorp Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares and 51.7% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 15.21% 13.59% 13.86% 41.5% -31.08% 31.47%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.