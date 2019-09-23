Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Position

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 8.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 13,000 shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 163,865 shares with $6.02 million value, up from 150,865 last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 455,464 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EBSB’s profit would be $16.53 million giving it 15.03 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 175,860 shares traded or 51.67% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN AGREES NZ ALUMINIUM SMELTERS CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 30/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds CYBG; 01/05/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Cuts Sky; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Waste Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRDN)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $993.93 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 16.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Meridian Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,800 shares. Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 3.06M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 333,951 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Company reported 0.34% stake. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). State Street Corp reported 1.09M shares. 25,942 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) for 16,496 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,000 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp holds 53,585 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 43,512 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.02% or 7.69M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 12.40% above currents $34.51 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Com invested in 374,641 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penn Com owns 203,740 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Franklin holds 899,997 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). D E Shaw owns 447,777 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 18,240 shares. New York-based Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 102,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 96,543 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Fisher Asset Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 50,671 shares in its portfolio.