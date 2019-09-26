Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Maxlinear (MXL)’s Sentiment Is 1.52

Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EBSB’s profit would be $16.54 million giving it 15.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 99,723 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 28/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Meridian Onecap Limited Partnership, Series 2016-1 Class A Notes Following The Second Global Series 2016-1 Amendment; 14/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Strikes Partnerships in Florida to Create Biomass Value from Rogued Citrus Trees; 07/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions’ Attis Innovations Featured in Compounding World; 30/05/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health and Seton Hall University Celebrate Opening of School of Medicine with Ribbon-Cutting Attended by Gov. Murphy and Key Lawmakers; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD MEL.NZ – RETAIL SALES VOLUMES IN MARCH 2018 DECREASED BY 8.6% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 21/05/2018 – PRECOT MERIDIAN LTD PREC.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF A P RAMKUMAR AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – HuTech Resources Selects Meridian Medical Management for Robotics; 09/05/2018 – MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM TOLD EMPLOYEES IT IS ‘WORKING WITH THE CUSTOMERS’ TO RELOCATE PRODUCTION TO STRATHROY -INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Maxlinear Inc (MXL) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 70 funds opened new or increased positions, while 46 sold and reduced their equity positions in Maxlinear Inc. The funds in our database reported: 60.36 million shares, up from 60.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Maxlinear Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 36 Increased: 52 New Position: 18.

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "MaxLinear's 2nd Generation PAM4 DSPs Enable Delta Electronics Inc. to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers and Wireless Fronthaul – Business Wire" on September 19, 2019

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency and mixed-signal circuits for broadband communications, data center, metro, and long-haul transport network applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm offers RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chips to receive and demodulate broadband signals, modem solutions, and physical medium devices that provide a constant current source, current-to-voltage regulation, and data alignment and retiming functionality in optical interconnect applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are integrated into a range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial and satellite set-top boxes and gates, DOCSIS data and voice gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, satellite low-noise blocker transponders or outdoor units, and physical medium devices, as well as RF transceiver and modem devices for wireless access and backhaul applications.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 1.02 million shares traded or 136.10% up from the average. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. for 145,212 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc owns 174,300 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 1.57% invested in the company for 898,845 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,770 shares.

Analysts await MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. MXL’s profit will be $8.47 million for 46.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by MaxLinear, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019