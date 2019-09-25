Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Sentiment Is 1.22

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 194 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 159 sold and decreased stakes in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 110.00 million shares, up from 108.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 130 Increased: 141 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EBSB’s profit would be $16.53 million giving it 14.87 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 198,066 shares traded or 69.34% up from the average. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Meridian School District No 505 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MERIDIAN SAYS CONTRACT WITH NZAS SEPARATE TO 2030 AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Research Fund Adds BAT; 16/04/2018 – Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Leading EPC Solutions Provider for Front End Engineering and Design Services; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Meridian Waste Solutions Expects to Close Deal in 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University Accepting Applications for Inaugural Class to Begin in July

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the ownership, operation, management, development, acquisition, and redevelopment of properties for the life sciences industry. The company has market cap of $17.37 billion. The Company’s properties consist of buildings containing scientific research and development laboratories, and other improvements. It has a 43.81 P/E ratio. The firm offers its properties for lease primarily to universities and independent not-for-profit institutions; and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, life science product, service, biodefense, and translational research entities, as well as governmental agencies.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.15. About 484,821 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 5.42% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ARE’s profit will be $198.48M for 21.88 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.77% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for 1.67 million shares. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc owns 222,610 shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adelante Capital Management Llc has 5.06% invested in the company for 695,949 shares. The New York-based Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has invested 4.6% in the stock. Green Street Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 37,566 shares.

