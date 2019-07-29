Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.61 N/A 1.13 15.36 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 20 2.89 N/A 0.65 31.72

In table 1 we can see Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Meridian Bancorp Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Provident Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares and 54.9% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc. shares. 2.7% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Provident Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.29% 3.97% 6.99% 7.92% -9.42% 20.81% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. 3.45% 3.65% 7.25% 18.85% 12.37% 33.61%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

Provident Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Meridian Bancorp Inc.