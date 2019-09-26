Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Comparing side by side

Both Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.75 N/A 1.15 15.89 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.65 N/A 0.78 14.78

Table 1 demonstrates Meridian Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New York Community Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta indicates that Meridian Bancorp Inc. is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. New York Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.98 beta which makes it 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and New York Community Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.5 average target price and a -10.16% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares and 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.