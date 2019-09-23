Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Contrasting side by side

Both Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.70 N/A 1.15 15.89 HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.50 N/A 1.33 21.75

Demonstrates Meridian Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. HomeStreet Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of HomeStreet Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Meridian Bancorp Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.52 beta means Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, HomeStreet Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.7% of HomeStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are HomeStreet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

HomeStreet Inc. beats Meridian Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.