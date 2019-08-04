Meridian Bancorp Inc. (EBSB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Comparison side by side

Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.47 N/A 1.15 15.89 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 18 4.22 N/A 0.36 53.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Meridian Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Meridian Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Meridian Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Meridian Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 20% respectively. Insiders held 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Meridian Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats HarborOne Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.