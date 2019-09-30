Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; Ferro (FOE) Sellers Decreased By 2.55% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. EBSB’s profit would be $16.53 million giving it 15.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Meridian Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 81,662 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EBSB News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Supplies of critical auto components are being threatened after a fire at a Meridian Lightweight Technologies plant knocked out its production; 08/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: Hackensack Meridian, Sloan Kettering to create new cancer center; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy New Zealand Generation Rose 10.6%, With Average Price Received Up 25.3%; 28/05/2018 – Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E; 23/04/2018 – WARREN EQUITY REPORTS PURCHASE OF MERIDIAN WASTE; 26/04/2018 – Hackensack Meridian Health Leads Key Panels at Vatican Health Conference “Unite To Cure”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meridian Waste Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRDN); 21/04/2018 – DJ Prime Meridian Holding Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMHG); 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: WIOA Orient.-Meridian

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) had a decrease of 2.55% in short interest. FOE's SI was 4.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.55% from 4.26 million shares previously. With 584,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)'s short sellers to cover FOE's short positions. The SI to Ferro Corporation's float is 5.09%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 357,731 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial services and products for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties, Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $996.06 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits comprising checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, including mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, credit builder, and annuity and overdraft loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold Meridian Bancorp, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 74,248 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 1.8% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) or 209,320 shares. 94,600 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank. Colony Grp Inc Llc accumulated 39,174 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 28,109 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 1,816 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.09 million shares. 53,585 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 725 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.35% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 281,586 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd holds 44,271 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 12,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $955.33 million. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SPIZZO ALLEN A, worth $39,750. $270,640 worth of stock was bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Ferro (NYSE:FOE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferro has $23 highest and $1200 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 60.12% above currents $11.66 stock price. Ferro had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $1200 target. The stock of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold Ferro Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma reported 3.95 million shares. Citigroup invested in 77,576 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 25,918 shares. 960,957 were accumulated by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 23,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 33,454 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Pinebridge Invests L P reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 70,686 shares. 302 were reported by Howe & Rusling Incorporated. 2.03M are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 60,953 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdts Lc has invested 0.08% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Federated Invsts Pa holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 564,328 shares.